Gov. Edwards Signs Major Infrastructure and Economic Development Bills in New Orleans

(Photo: La. Gov.'s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, seal, Facebook)

NEW ORLEANS, La. (Office of the Gov.)- Today, Governor John Bel Edwards joined Mayor LaToya Cantrell, legislators, local officials and community and business leaders in two ceremonies to sign four bills that are critical to the City's Sewerage and Water Board and Harrah's Casino.

"Everyone involved in the process is to be commended for their dedication to this great city and making it even better," said Gov. Edwards. "It took many hours of hard work and as a result, we have been able to provide necessary resources to invest in the city's infrastructure and help provide reliable drainage, which is critical. And by extending the contract with Harrah's, we have been able to help provide another economic development boost to New Orleans that is home to many wonderful people and a premier destination for countless others every year. It's gratifying to be able to come together to make this a reality."

"Today marks a major win for the City of New Orleans, the State of Louisiana, and our hospitality and tourism industry partners," said Mayor LaToya Cantrell "The New Orleans Fair Share package of bills that were signed today puts the city on a sustainable path to improving our infrastructure and our ability to maintain the basic needs and services that make our City function. I thank Governor Edwards, the members of the House & Senate, our New Orleans Delegation, the industry leaders, and everyone who worked tirelessly this year to make these bills a reality. We are all working to serve something greater--- the people of this region, and I could not be more proud of all that we accomplished."

New Orleans Infrastructure / Fair Share Bills

The three bills signed today provide $26 million in recurring funding annually for the City of New Orleans to address its drainage infrastructure needs. They include:

HB 522 by Rep. Neil Abramson which implements a 1 percent tax on hotels

HB 43 by Rep. Jimmy Harris levies a 6.75 percent tax on short-term rentals

HB 617 by Rep. Walt Leger authorizes the construction of a new hotel and parking garage at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center

"This is a great day for the City of New Orleans, as these bills will give us needed resources to improve our drainage infrastructure for our residents and our businesses," saud Rep. Neil Abramson.

"I'm glad that we have reached an agreement," said Rep. Jimmy Harris. "This is something we have all worked on for months and the light at the end of the tunnel is finally here. This is a win for the City of New Orleans and its residents."

"For years we have been working to bring more resources to the City of New Orleans to address critical infrastructure needs," said Rep. Walt Leger. "I'm incredibly proud that we have succeeded in building a consensus. I commend the Governor, the Mayor, hospitality leaders and the delegation for rallying around this important work that will both sustain economic growth and address needed priorities."

"I'm grateful for Mayor Cantrell's leadership and insistence for the City to receive its fair share," said Sen. Karen Carter Peterson. "This historic agreement will help us meet the longstanding infrastructure needs that impact us all. I'm proud to have been part of the team offering solutions."

"I'm excited that I was able to lend my efforts to help the City of New Orleans and the hospitality industry reach a consensus on significant investment to address the city's infrastructure needs," said Sen. J.P. Morrell. "It's a testament to Gov. Edwards' leadership that an agreement could be reached to resolve this longstanding issue."

"We appreciate the needs of the city and are happy to do our part to move forward with Mayor Cantrell's infrastructure plan," said Comm. Melvin Rodrigue of the Ernest Morial Exhibition Hall Authority. "We are also excited for the opportunity to advance the city's tourism industry, and we are thankful for the Mayor's support. The development of the Authority's land upriver of the Convention Center will be transformative for our industry, the city, region and state. I would also like to thank the Governor for his support and steady hand in helping both sides reach a win, win."

An earlier agreement between state, city and tourism officials to address the City's will provide $67.5 million for ongoing drainage infrastructure needs. Click here for details.

Harrah's Casino Bill

HB 544 by House Speaker Taylor Barras and Senate President John Alario will renew Harrah's Casino contract to operate in the City of New Orleans for 30 more years which will generate tax revenue for the state and city. Under the bill, payments made by Harrah's to the state far surpass any payments any state has ever received in a casino renewal/extension. Harrah's will also invest $325 million in redevelopment and create 600 construction and 900 new direct and indirect jobs.

"On behalf of our employees, vendors and community partners, Harrah's New Orleans is grateful to the senate president, the speaker of the house, the state legislature, the governor, the mayor and the city council for crafting a bill that allows Louisiana and New Orleans to compete on a national scale. It is truly a win-win for all stakeholders. Harrah's New Orleans is excited to add world-class attractions, restaurants and entertainment to help grow the city and state tourism as well as the related growth in jobs and economic development," Dan Real, Caesars Entertainment Regional President South said.

In addition, the following annual payments will be made to the state:

$3.4 million to the Louisiana Cancer Research Center at LSU Health Sciences Center in New Orleans

$3 million to the Early Childhood Education Fund

Funding for the Community Water Enrichment program and other improvements statewide

