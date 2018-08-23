GOOD NEWS: Military dad surprises son at school after deployment

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -A Parkview Baptist School kindergartener was in for a surprise of a lifetime Thursday morning.

Staff Sgt. David Lizana, a member of the Louisiana Army National Guard, surprised his son at school Thursday.

Lizana arrived back in Louisiana on Wednesday after serving for nine months in Iraq.

His 5-year-old son, Liam was unaware his dad had returned.

School teachers and administrators helped orchestrate the surprise.

Sgt. Lizana said the moment his son turned around and saw him is at the top of his list of favorite moments.

"His delivery was obviously one of the best days of my life but we get to share this one," he said. "I think he'll remember this one as well as I will of course. So just seeing him turn around was the next best thing other than his birth that I got to experience."

Lizana's wife, Kristen, along with their family members and friends, waited at the back of the school to join in on the surprise.