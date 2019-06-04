Funeral set for civil rights icon and chef Leah Chase Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A public viewing and funeral have been set for civil rights icon and chef Leah Chase.

NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports that the viewing is planned for 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at the Xavier University Convocation Center in New Orleans.

It will be followed a celebration of Chase’s life at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Chase, who was 96, transformed Dooky Chase’s Restaurant from a sandwich shop to a fine-dining establishment known around the nation.

During the civil rights movement, she fed people such as Martin Luther King Jr. and Thurgood Marshall.

Chase also broke the city’s segregation laws by seating both white and black customers and sent food to jailed activists.

A burial service will be held at noon Monday at the St. Peter Claver Catholic Church.

