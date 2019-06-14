FRANKLIN PD: Patterson man arrested in violation of protective order

(Photo: MGN, Image Id: 422103)

(Photo: MGN, Image Id: 422103)

FRANKLIN, La.- Tuesday, Franklin Police Department arrested a Patterson man on violation of a protective order.

Erik Guillory, 32, of Patterson, was charged with his second offense of violating the protective order.

Guillory was booked, and held with no bond set at this time.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts - download now