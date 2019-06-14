Top Stories

FRANKLIN PD: Patterson man arrested in violation of protective order

Posted: Jun 14, 2019 08:53 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 08:53 AM CDT

FRANKLIN, La.- Tuesday, Franklin Police Department arrested a Patterson man on violation of a protective order.

Erik Guillory, 32, of Patterson, was charged with his second offense of violating the protective order.

Guillory was booked, and held with no bond set at this time.

 

 

 

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts - download now

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Trending stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center