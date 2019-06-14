FRANKLIN PD: Patterson man arrested in violation of protective order
FRANKLIN, La.- Tuesday, Franklin Police Department arrested a Patterson man on violation of a protective order.
Erik Guillory, 32, of Patterson, was charged with his second offense of violating the protective order.
Guillory was booked, and held with no bond set at this time.
