Frank Lucas, drug lord portrayed in ‘American Gangster,' dies

NEW YORK (AP) — Frank Lucas, the former Harlem drug kingpin whose life and lore inspired the 2007 movie "American Gangster," has died, a relative said Friday.

Lucas, who was 88, died Thursday in New Jersey, nephew Aldwan Lassiter said. Lucas had been in declining health, according to his former lawyer.

Raised in North Carolina, Lucas climbed the ranks of crime in Harlem in the 1960s and '70s, becoming a major drug dealer known for supplying huge amounts of particularly potent heroin.

He said it netted him millions, and authorities seized over $500,000 in cash when they raided his house in Teaneck, New Jersey, in 1975. He was convicted and sentenced to decades in prison, but he turned informant and was released after about five years.

Lucas was quickly arrested again for drug dealing, on a much smaller scale. He served seven more years, getting out again in 1991.

Lucas' story became the basis for the Ridley Scott-directed "American Gangster," starring Denzel Washington as Lucas and Russell Crowe as Richard "Richie" Roberts, a composite of various detectives and prosecutors. The real-life Roberts is a former prosecutor who helped convict Lucas but later became his lawyer and friend, even godfather to Lucas' son.