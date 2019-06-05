Fort Polk soldier sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to killing wife, unborn child

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

A Fort Polk soldier who killed his wife, then put her body in the trunk of a car, was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday, KPLC TV reports.

SPC Logan Kyle, of the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, pleaded guilty to premeditated murder and one specification of death of an unborn child during a general court-martial convened at Fort Polk Wednesday.

A military judge convicted him pursuant to his pleas.

The judge sentenced him to life without parole, to be reduced to E1, to forfeit all pay and allowances, and to be dishonorably discharged.

Kyle and his girlfriend, Sarah Parker, were arrested in Lake Charles in October 2018 after law enforcement learned they were driving around with a body in the trunk.

Calcasieu Sheriff Tony Mancuso said at the time that it was believed that Kyle killed his wife, Shelena, at Fort Polk, put her in the trunk of a car and met up with Parker. Kyle and Parker drove around (with Parker’s two children in the car) through several parishes, looking for a place to dump the body.

Parker remains jailed at Calcasieu Correctional Center on counts of failure to report the commission of certain felonies, obstruction of justice and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.

Kyle was taken into custody back in October 2018, along with Sarah Parker of Moss Bluff.

The pair were arrested after the Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office had been alerted by the Beauregard Sheriff’s Office that they could be headed to the Lake Charles area.

Deputies located the car traveling on North Franklin Street in Lake Charles and conducted a stop. While searching the car, deputies found Kyle’s wife, Shelena, dead in the trunk.

