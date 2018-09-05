Former Southern University chancellor passes away

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Former SU chancellor, Marvin L. Yates (WAFB)

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Southern University has announced the passing of former chancellor, Marvin L. Yates.

The school made the announcement Tuesday via Twitter, saying “The Jaguar Nation mourns the loss of former Southern University Baton Rouge Chancellor Marvin L. Yates who died this morning in Baton Rouge.”

The school’s full statement on Yates' death reads:

"The Jaguar Nation mourns the loss of former Southern University Baton Rouge Chancellor Marvin L. Yates, who died this morning in Baton Rouge. We extend condolences to his family, friends, colleagues, and the great number of young people he inspired as a mentor, teacher, and leader.

Dr. Yates, a native of Memphis, Tennessee, was also a Southern University alumnus, holding both bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the university. He worked in various capacities at Southern from 1962 to 1998, including serving as a professor in the College of Education, dean of Junior Division and vice chancellor for student affairs. He served as chancellor of the Baton Rouge campus from 1991 to 1998."