Former Louisiana prosecutor now a federal inmate

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Former longtime North Shore District Attorney Walter Reed, seen in this 2015 file photo, reported to federal prison in Morgantown, W. Va., Friday (May 17, 2019) to begin serving a four-year sentence. (Photo: NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune archive)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Former longtime North Shore District Attorney Walter Reed, seen in this 2015 file photo, reported to federal prison in Morgantown, W. Va., Friday (May 17, 2019) to begin serving a four-year sentence. (Photo: NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune archive)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Three years after his conviction on federal corruption charges, a former Louisiana prosecutor is finally serving his sentence.

NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports St. Tammany and Washington parishes District Attorney Walter Reed surrendered Friday at the federal prison in Morgantown, West Virginia, to begin a four-year prison term.

Reed, who had remained free on bond while appealing his case to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, was originally ordered to report April 1. U.S. District Judge Eldon Fallon gave Reed extensions for medical tests and surgery after the 72-year-old was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Reed had sought another delay until June 17 but was denied this week.

Reed’s attorney, Richard Simmons Jr., said his client was concerned about the medical care he will receive while in prison.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts - download now