Florida police: Toddler missing after stranger offers ride

LARGO, Fla. (AP/WWSB) - Florida authorities are searching for a 2-year-old boy after his mother said a stranger offered them a ride, knocked her unconscious and left her in the woods.

Largo police say the woman was walking with her son Saturday night when a man in a white Toyota Camry offered them a ride. Once inside the car, the man punched her in the face and she lost consciousness.

The woman told investigators she regained consciousness early Sunday morning in a wooded area and the man and her son were gone. She described the man as black, about 25 years old with dreadlocks and gold teeth.

Police issued an Amber Alert for 2-year-old Jordan Belliveau a black male described as 2 feet 6 inches tall, 30 pounds, short brown hair and brown eyes, last seen in the area of Lake Avenue and East Bay Drive in Largo, Florida.

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt with 72 on the front, blue gym shorts with a black and white stripe, black socks, and black and white Nike sneakers. Jordan has a partially healed cut on the underside of his chin and a birthmark on the right side of his stomach shorts.

Authorities believe he may be in the company of unidentified man, who may go by the name Antwan, who was last seen wearing a white tank top and black basketball shorts with an "AMD1" logo.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child please contact the Largo Police Department at 727-587-6730 or 911.