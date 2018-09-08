Exotic dancer pleads to manslaughter: Woman shot, car burned

Copyright by KLFY - All rights reserved Photo Credit: MGN

Copyright by KLFY - All rights reserved Photo Credit: MGN

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Louisiana prosecutors say a male exotic dancer and barber has admitted shooting a woman and setting her car on fire with her body in the trunk.



Orleans Parish District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro's office says 33-year-old Thayon Samson pleaded guilty Friday to manslaughter and other charges in the death of 31-year-old Lindsay Nichols.



Prosecutors say his DNA was found on bloodstained basketball shorts in the trunk with Nichols' body.



Friends told police they'd just met in a club.



Nichols was from Des Allemands (dez-AL-munz), about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southwest of New Orleans.



A news release says her family approved the agreement, including the maximum 40-year sentence for manslaughter.



He'd been scheduled for trial Monday on a charge carrying an automatic life sentence.



A co-defendant remains scheduled for trial.

