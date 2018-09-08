Top Stories

Exotic dancer pleads to manslaughter: Woman shot, car burned

Posted: Sep 08, 2018 07:54 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 08, 2018 07:54 AM CDT

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Louisiana prosecutors say a male exotic dancer and barber has admitted shooting a woman and setting her car on fire with her body in the trunk.
    
Orleans Parish District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro's office says 33-year-old Thayon Samson pleaded guilty Friday to manslaughter and other charges in the death of 31-year-old Lindsay Nichols.
    
Prosecutors say his DNA was found on bloodstained basketball shorts in the trunk with Nichols' body.
    
Friends told police they'd just met in a club.
    
Nichols was from Des Allemands (dez-AL-munz), about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southwest of New Orleans.
    
A news release says her family approved the agreement, including the maximum 40-year sentence for manslaughter.
    
He'd been scheduled for trial Monday on a charge carrying an automatic life sentence.
    
A co-defendant remains scheduled for trial.
 

