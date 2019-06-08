EUNICE: Her first pageant win is taking her all the way to Disneyland

Anastasia Stevens, ll year old daughter of Will and Monica Stevens earned the prestigious title of the 2019 National America Miss Louisiana at the state pageant held on May 30. (Photo: Daily Advertiser, Freddie Herpin)

EUNICE, La.(Daily Advertiser)- After four years of pageants and no wins, a Eunice girl will represent all of Louisiana at a pageant in California.

Anastasia Stevens, 11, won 2019 NAM Miss Louisiana Pre-Teen over the weekend at the Crown Plaza in Baton Rouge.

"She was very excited," Monica Stevens, Anastasia's mom, said. "She practiced everyday."

Anastasia didn't perform an optional talent, instead focusing on formal wear, her personal introduction and interviews. The easiest part for her were the interviews according to her mom, who said she is willing to talk to anyone.

