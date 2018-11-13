Emotional day for Louisiana visitors who traveled to WWII memorial in nation's capital Video

Veterans Day is a day of respect and admiration for servicemen and women who sacrifice for the country.

News Ten Drew Petrimoulx found out it was an emotional day for some Louisiana visitors who traveled to the WWII memorial in the nation's capital.

They came to take pictures and lay flowers. They walked among fountains and wreaths.

The young just seemed happy to have the day off school. But for Joann and Maurice Prescott from Lake Charles, Louisiana

"It means a lot."

Maurice Prescott is a marine corps veteran. Both he and his wife Joann come from families where military service runs deep and some gave all.

"I had an uncle that I was named after -- i cant help it i get choked up."

At the WWII memorial we also met Cindy Myers, Daughters of the Revolutionary War:

"They fought and they answered the call of duty without hesitation."

She came to give away American flags on behalf of the Daughters of the Revolutionary War.

"It's the very least I can do is to go out and try to promote the flag and promote honor for our veterans."

"Three in Europe and one in the Philippines, One who was a POW in Korea."

Father and son Bill and John Matheny also come from a family of veterans. they have roots in east Tennessee.

"We owe a debt of gratitude to our veterans that we most often overlook."

But on this day at this memorial that sacrifice is not lost on even if some can't find the words to express it.

"he doesn't say much when hes looking at all of this... but hes thinking i can tell."

In Washington -- Im Drew Petrimoulx.



