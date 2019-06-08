Deputy wrangles 7-foot alligator from porch in Livingston Parish

(Photo: Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)

FRENCH SETTLEMENT, La. (WAFB) - Residents in Livingston Parish had an unexpected guest show up on their porch late Friday.

Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in a French Settlement neighborhood about a nuisance call. The deputy arrived to find a 7-foot alligator on the porch of the house.

The animal was captured and safely relocated to a safer environment, according to the sheriff’s office. Authorities had responded to an earlier call about a roaming alligator. The alligator sightings shouldn’t be too much of a surprise since breeding season for the reptiles is in full swing.

Breeding season is going on now until August to early September.

