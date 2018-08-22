DCFS helps parents who owe child support get Back on the Road

For a limited time, the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) is offering an opportunity for those paying child support whose driver's licenses have been suspended by DCFS to get their licenses reinstated for a reduced fee, according to WAFB TV.

If you have ever wondered how many Louisiana drivers there are with suspended licenses, DCFS has got the number ripe on their radar. Child Support Enforcement (CSE) Director Lydia Scales says that's because nearly half of them owe child support.

“We have about 282,000 cases, and each one of those has at least one child in it,” Scales said.

She says of the 10,567 Louisiana drivers with suspended licenses, 4,752 are for failure to pay child support. The state suspends their driving privileges in hopes the noncustodial parents come in and pay.

“We want that light bulb to go off where we can say, whoa I had better go ahead and pay my child support,” Scales said.

DCFS says typically, when someone falls behind on their child support payments and had their license suspended as a result, they must come into partial or subsequent compliance with their court-ordered payments before their license can be reinstated. Subsequent compliance requires the person to be up to date with current payments, have paid all past-due payments, or be making periodic payments in accordance with either a court order or a written agreement with DCFS, as well as have provided health insurance, if required to do so.

CSE is now offering to reduce those requirements for eligible payors, however, the offer is only good through September 28. Under the limited time program, payors will have to pay two months of their court-ordered child support, $100 towards arrears or past-due support, plus the administrative fee (if court-ordered) on each case to begin having their license reinstated. This payment does not include any reinstatement fees that may be charged by the Office of Motor Vehicles (OMV).

The Back on the Road program is being launched as part of National Child Support Awareness Month and is aimed at getting more money to custodial families who may need the extra financial help as kids are heading back to school. The program is also designed to help non-custodial parents get their driver's licenses reinstated so they may find or maintain employment so they can get back on track with their child support payments.

“It is the beginning of school. Everybody is looking for a little extra funding, so we thought this would be the perfect opportunity for us to try to get more funds with the family and get those noncustodial parents on the road by getting a valid driver’s license,” Scales said.

Those interested can go online here and send their caseworker a direct message or call 1-888-524-3578 from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Those interested in the program can also visit their nearest CSE office from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. A list of CSE offices can be found here.

Child Support Manager Pat Cason said the process is rather simple. “Once the payment is in hand and we can see it, we'll give them the release and they can take it to Motor Vehicles,” Cason said.

Payors are encouraged to make an appointment with their caseworker to discuss the program.

“It doesn't do anybody any good for them to hide from us or be afraid of going to jail because that's not where we want them. We want them to make consistent payments for the children,” Cason said.