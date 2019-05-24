CPSO investigates fatality in two vehicle accident in Lake Charles

CALCASIEU PARISH- Thursday at approximately 6:00pm the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a two-vehicle crash on Mark LeBleu Road near Pujol Road in Lake Charles.

When deputies arrived they discovered a car driven by Jerimy W. Williams, 40, Lake Charles, was traveling west on Mark LeBleu Road, when he crossed the center line and struck a pick-up truck that was traveling east on Mark LeBleu Road.

Williams later died from injuries at a local hospital.

The driver of the pick-up truck was also transported to a local hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is continuing and in accordance with Louisiana state law, standard toxicology testing will be performed on both drivers.

