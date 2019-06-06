CPSO arrests 6 and looking for 1 in connection with drive by shootings Chelci Richard (Photo: CPSO ) [ + - ] Diomond Duncan (Photo: CPSO ) [ + - ] Kadi Spikes (Photo: CPSO ) [ + - ] Keyshawn Bias (Photo: CPSO ) [ + - ] Wilson Leblanc (Photo: CPSO ) [ + - ] Torrianna Bolster (Photo: CPSO ) [ + - ]

LAKE CHARLES, La. – Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a call on May 20, in the early morning hours in reference to a shooting, on Morning Lane in Westlake.

Upon arrival deputies spoke with the residents of the home on Morning Glory Lane, Keyshawn J. Bias, 22, and Chelci R. Richard, 22. They said they were inside their home when they heard shots coming from outside. The detectives observed damage to a Chevy Malibu and the home, both of which had been shot numerous times. It was learned during the investigation that the Malibu at the home was possibly connected to two other drive by shootings that had occurred the previous night.

The suspects responsible for the drive by shooting on Morning Glory Lane were identified by detectives as, Wilson D. Leblanc, Jr., 20; Kadi E. Spikes, 17; Diomond D. Duncan, 20; Torrianna J. Bolster, 18; and a 16-year-old juvenile, all of Lake Charles.

With further investigation deputies found that Bias and Richard were in the Chevy Malibu the previous night at Huber Park in Lake Charles, and were responsible for shooting at the Nissan Sentra that Leblanc, Spikes, Duncan, Bolster, and the juvenile were in at the time of the shooting.

Not long after the shooting at Huber Park, two more cars were shooting at each other at the Brentwood Park in Lake Charles. This shooting ultimately led to the occupants in the Sentra shooting at the home on Morning Glory Lane.

Between May 21 and 31 everyone involved in the drive by shootings, except Bias, was arrested.

The juvenile was booked into the Juvenile Detention Center and all others were booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center.

Richard is charged with aggravated assault by drive by shooting; and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, with bond.

Leblanc, Spikes, Duncan, Bolster, and the juvenile are all charged with aggravated assault by drive by shooting; aggravated criminal property damage; and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities. All have bond set at this time except for the juvenile.

Detectives are attempting to locate Bias, who has an active warrant in the amount of $250,000, for aggravated assault by drive by shooting; and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is asking the public for assistance in locating him; if anyone knows his whereabouts, please call the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office at 491-3605 or Crime Stoppers at 439-2222.

