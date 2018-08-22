Company offers 'fur-ternity leave' for pet owners

MINNEAPOLIS (CNN) - You've heard of maternity leave and paternity leave but what about "fur-ternity" leave?

Not "frat-ternity" but "fur-ternity" as in, time off for employees who recently adopted a new, furry friend.

It's the newest perk being offered by Minneapolis digital marketing firm Nina Hale.

It lets employees with new pets work from home for a week.

The company said the goal is to celebrate their diverse workforce and support work-life balance.

Their executive vice president of client services explained how the idea came about.

"This year we were approached by an employee who was preparing to adopt a pet and he came forward and asked his manager and said 'hey can I have some additional flexibility in bringing home a puppy?' " said Allison McMenimen of Nina Hale. "And of course there's the on-boarding and training that's really important and we thought 'well, of course, you can.' This is a hardworking, smart employee and we'd love to reciprocate by giving you some flexibility as you change at home with your new pet."

"And that prompted us to think 'wow we should make this a policy.' And so 'fur-ternity leave' is actually a one week work from home flexibility for employees, if they bring home a four-legged pet that primarily lives outside of a cage. They can work from home an entire week," she said.

The policy doesn't apply for pets in cages or tanks.