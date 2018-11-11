Top Stories

Coast Guard searches for possible person in Lake Pontchartrain

Posted: Nov 10, 2018 09:29 PM CST

Updated: Nov 10, 2018 09:29 PM CST

The Coast Guard is searching for a possible person in the water in relation to an unmanned kayak found on Lake Pontchartrain approximately one-half mile north of the Southern Yacht Club, Saturday.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report of the kayak at 12:36 p.m. and directed the launch of Coast Guard personnel to search for a possible missing person.

The kayak is a camouflage Ocean Kayak model Prowler. It was found with a yellow water bottle and a soft purple lunch cooler filled with spoiled remnants of what could have been bait or food.

Involved in the search are:

  • An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans
  • A 29-foot Response Boat-Small crew from Coast Guard Station New Orleans

Anyone with information regarding the kayak is requested to contact the Coast Guard Sector New Orleans command center at (504) 365-2544.

