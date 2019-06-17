Top Stories

Coast Guard responds to vessel striking Sunshine Bridge in St. James Parish

The Coast Guard, on Sunday, responded to a tank ship that struck the Sunshine Bridge in St. James Parish, Louisiana, authorities said. 

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report that the Marshall Islands flagged tank ship, Dank Silver, struck the Sunshine Bridge at 1:30 p.m.

The vessel, owned by Dank Silver Maritime Transportation Company Limited, was heading down-bound from Burnside, Louisiana when the accident happened.

It is currently being held at Grande View Anchorage, Louisiana, to assess any damages, authorities said.  

Members from Sector New Orleans are investigating the incident.

There were no reported injuries or pollution and the cause of the incident is under investigation. 

 

 

 

