Top Stories

Coast Guard responds to oil discharge near Galliano

Posted: May 26, 2019 06:01 PM CDT

Updated: May 26, 2019 06:01 PM CDT

NEW ORLEANS, La. (U.S. Coast Guard) The Coast Guard is responding to a crude oil discharge from the Bowley Cap Facility in Lake Bully Bonds near Galliano, Louisiana, Sunday.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Houma received a National Response Center report of approximately 2,100 gallons of crude oil going into a marshy area near the Bowley Cap Facility due to a mechanical failure at the facility.

The source of the discharge has been secured.

A pollution response team from Marine Safety Unit Houma and a Louisiana Oil Spill Coordinator's Office representative deployed to the facility to work with other responding agencies to coordinate clean-up operations.

Clean-up operations are underway to recover the spilled product. Containment boom, lined with sorbent boom, has been deployed to contain the spill. Three drum skimmers are engaged in skimming operations. Recovery operations are scheduled to continue until sunset and resume tomorrow morning.

Involved in the response are:

  • Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Houma
  • Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries
  • Louisiana Oil Spill Coordinator's Office
  • The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

 

 

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts - download now

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Trending stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center