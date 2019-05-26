Coast Guard responds to oil discharge near Galliano

(Photo: U.S. Coast Guard District 8)

(Photo: U.S. Coast Guard District 8)

NEW ORLEANS, La. (U.S. Coast Guard) – The Coast Guard is responding to a crude oil discharge from the Bowley Cap Facility in Lake Bully Bonds near Galliano, Louisiana, Sunday.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Houma received a National Response Center report of approximately 2,100 gallons of crude oil going into a marshy area near the Bowley Cap Facility due to a mechanical failure at the facility.

The source of the discharge has been secured.

A pollution response team from Marine Safety Unit Houma and a Louisiana Oil Spill Coordinator's Office representative deployed to the facility to work with other responding agencies to coordinate clean-up operations.

Clean-up operations are underway to recover the spilled product. Containment boom, lined with sorbent boom, has been deployed to contain the spill. Three drum skimmers are engaged in skimming operations. Recovery operations are scheduled to continue until sunset and resume tomorrow morning.

Involved in the response are:

Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Houma

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries

Louisiana Oil Spill Coordinator's Office

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts - download now