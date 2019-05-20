Coast Guard finds body of fisherman who disappeared Saturday in Grand Isle

Copyright by KLFY - All rights reserved File photo

Authorities recovered the body of a man who vanished Saturday afternoon while fishing in the surf off Grand Isle, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

34-year-old Joey Guidroz of Galliano was fishing with two friends around 4 p.m. Saturday when he went behind a breakwater to cast his net.

About 20 minutes later, his friends lost sight of him and called authorities.

The Coast Guard’s 8th District deployed three water vessels and a helicopter to search for the missing man, spokesperson Lexie Preston said.

Preston said the search party eventually located Guidroz’s lifeless body on a nearby beach. His cause of death is pending investigation by the Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office and Grand Isle Police Department assisted in the rescue effort.

