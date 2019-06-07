Child brings meth to elementary school, asks teacher for help
KENNEWICK, Wa. (CNN) - Police in Washington are praising the bravery of a young boy who brought a bag of methamphetamine to school and asked his teachers for help.
The elementary-aged boy told the teachers the meth belonged to his parents.
Police searched his home after and said they found pills and other paraphernalia. They arrested the boy's parents: Jennifer Edwards and Daniel Oleary. They face charges of possession of controlled substances.
The boy and his sister were placed with Child Protective Services for their safety.
