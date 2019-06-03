Catastrophic flooding in Arkansas Video

Houses in North Little Rock are underwater as the banks of the Arkansas River spill over into neighborhoods.

Sandbags are often no match for the rising floods.

While some families are evacuating fearing the water could spill into their homes.

Marc Sallinger has the details.

"We've lived here for 12 years. Never been like this."

Larry Campbell is left with little more than a choice.

"It's tough. It's really tough. What to save, and what to leave behind. You have to just make a decision because you're going to lose everything."

His house in Willow Beach is one of more than a dozen in the neighborhood that have been drowned by the floods. As the water rises, it brings with it pain.

"I've worked hard for this place. It's a very sad day in my life when I pull up and see my home underwater. But it's ok. We'll build back."

The road behind me comes to an end as the water continues to take over more and more land.

Houses like this one are completely surrounded in water, sandbags are simply no match. At this point, it'd be better to take a boat home than drive.

In the midst of packing away valuables, neighbors use measuring sticks to measure mother nature's wrath.

"These homes on the river's edge have been sandbagged completely."

We took a walk with North Little Rock Mayor Joe Smith today as he surveyed the damage.

"It's going to get worse. I think we've got at least 10 more inches before we hit the crest and I'm scared to death of rain."

Down the street at Dickey Stephens Park… "Let's go Travelers!"

Water fills the parking lot as grounds crews repair a small sink hole that opened up on the field. Pumps are working overtime to keep the water out.

"If those pumps weren't there, we'd probably have a swimming pool."

"I don't have words. Gone are houses and cars."

It's just really, really, sad."

Washed away along with less tangible items like the memories made in a home.

"We'll survive. We'll get through it. We'll build it back."







