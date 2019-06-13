Cassidy announces $33M grant to restore passenger rail destroyed by Hurricane Katrina

WASHINGTON D.C. (U.S. Sen. Cassidy)- U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. today announced The Department of Transportationawarding a $32,995,516 million grant to the Southern Rail Commission (SRC) to re-establish a passenger rail service which connected New Orleans, LA, and Mobile, AL since 1894 until Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

Cassidy previously urged U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao to strongly consider the SRC's application for funding from the Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements (CRISI) fund.

"For 111 years, Americans were able to take passenger rail from New Orleans to Mobile without a problem. Hurricane Katrina devastated Louisiana, and some effects like this are still seen today," said Dr. Cassidy. "Louisiana appreciates the Trump Administration making Gulf Coast travel easier and more efficient. This will bring more tourists to Louisiana and add to the charm of visiting our state."

"These investments in intercity passenger and freight rail will benefit surrounding communities, make grade crossings safer and improve service reliability," said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

Last year, Secretary Chao visited Louisiana to formally announce the awarding of a $45 million grant to support the Belle Chasse Bridge and Tunnel Replacement project.

