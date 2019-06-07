CALCASIEU PARISH: Teenager brings gun to summer school

(Photo: MGN, Image Id: 29530)

LAKE CHARLES, La.– Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office deputies were called out to LaGrange High School today in Lake Charles when a loaded handgun was located in a 15-year-old's backpack.

Upon investigation, it was found that the 15-year-old brought the gun to school, and took the gun out of his backpack in front of another student in the classroom. He then placed it back inside his backpack. One of the students in the classroom reported the incident to the School Resource Officer.

The teen was arrested and charged with illegal carrying of a weapon, illegal carrying of a firearm in a gun-free zone, and aggravated assault.

He was booked into the Calcasieu Parish Juvenile Detention Center.

