Ball man arrested for sexual misconduct with a juvenile, bond set at $360,000

According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office, detectives have arrested a man in connection with a month long investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct with a juvenile.

On July 18, deputies responded to the Department of Children and Family Services in reference a report of criminal sexual conduct.

On arrival, deputies say the DCFS case worker provided them with a report about alleged sexual misconduct committed against a juvenile.

With assistance from the Children’s Advocacy Center, detectives interviewed the victim and found evidence that supported the initial allegations.

A further investigation resulted in warrants being obtained for the arrest of 54 year old Dennis Francis Miller, Jr., of Ball, on four counts 1st Degree Rape, two counts Sexual Battery and six counts Aggravated Crime Against Nature.

Miller, Jr. was arrested last week on the charges and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center on the active warrants.

He remains in jail Monday on a $360,000.00 bond.

The investigation is ongoing.