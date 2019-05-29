Arrest made in $120K tire heist at Louisiana car dealership Video

Police say they've arrested one of the individuals responsible for stealing 124 tires from a Slidell car dealership last month.

The Slidell Police Department identified two suspects involved in the heist Wednesday afternoon as 39-year-old, Eric Summage of Humble, Texas and 44-year-old, Riley Richardson of Houston, Texas.

Summage was found in Texas and arrested for felony theft over $100,000.

Richardson is still at-large and is wanted by Slidell Police. Other suspects have been identified, and detectives are in the process of issuing additional arrest warrants.

The news comes after the dealership's owner offered a $25,000 reward for information leading to arrests in the "professional theft ring."

The tires and rims, valued at more than $120,000 were stolen on April 27 from Matt Bowers Chevrolet. Authorities say the parts were stolen from 31 cars including Chevrolet Tahoes, Malibus, trucks, and smaller SUVs.

