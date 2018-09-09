Alexandria Police: Wife charged with 2nd-degree murder in Walmart shooting

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Kayla Coutee (Alexandria Police Dept.)

The wife of a man fatally shot Saturday morning in the parking lot of an Alexandria Walmart has been charged with second degree murder, according to Alexandria police.

Around 11:15 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of shots fired at the Wal-Mart on Coliseum Blvd. in Alexandria.

When they arrived, officers found a 30 year old male subject lying on the ground who had been shot once in the chest.

According to police, emergency personnel responded and attempted to resuscitate the victim, but were unable to, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the suspect, 31 year old Kayla Coutee was still on scene, and was taken into custody.

Detectives and crime scene investigators were called to investigate and process the crime scene and learned that the victim was identified as Coutee’s husband, whom she was meeting to exchange custody of the couple's three children.

Police say the incident occurred in the outer section of the parking lot, with few other cars around.

None of the three children were injured and all were taken to police headquarters, where the Department of Children and Family Services was contacted to make arrangements for their care.

The children were later released to the custody of family members, according to police.

Coutee was arrested and charged with second degree murder and transported to the Rapides Parish Detention Center and booked.

The name of the victim will be withheld for 24 hours to ensure all family members are notified. The names of the children will not be released.