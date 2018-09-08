A once heavily-used subway station destroyed when Twin Towers collapsed finally reopened Saturday

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (CBS News)

A once heavily-used subway station destroyed when the Twin Towers collapsed finally reopened Saturday, nearly two decades after the Sept. 11 attacks. It's one of the last significant parts of the World Trade Center to reopen as lower Manhattan continues to rebuild what was lost.

The Cortlandt Street station on the No. 1 line, which was located directly below the World Trade Center, has sat unused for the last 17 years — even though high-rises sprouted around it, including the new One World Trade Center and the Oculus transportation hub.

When the towers came down, parts of the iconic buildings tore through the terminal. Pictures taken after the attack show the station buried under debris, a gaping hole above it, and its metal beams bent nearly in half. The ceiling had to be completely renovated and 1,200 feet of track had to be rebuilt, CBS New York reports.

Trains began running to the station, now called WTC Cortlandt, at noon local time on Saturday. The reopening also comes just days before the 17th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.