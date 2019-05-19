A look at Louisiana per capita debt load, which fell in 2018

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The State Bond Commission received an annual report on the amount of Louisiana’s debt load. According to the report, the state’s per capita, tax-supported debt fell to $1,497 in 2018, down $61 per person from a year earlier. A look at the per capita debt for every Louisiana resident for the last 20 years:

—2018, $1,497.

—2017, $1,558.

—2016, $1,539.

—2015, $1,522.

—2014, $1,503.

—2013, $1,396

—2012, $1,336

—2011, $1,318.

—2010, $1,307.

—2009, $1,277.

—2008, $1,186.

—2007, $1,369.

—2006, $1,273.

—2005, $820.

—2004, $743.

—2003, $642.

—2002, $618.

—2001, $523.

—2000, $556.

—1999, $555.

