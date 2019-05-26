21-year-old driver killed after crashing into a horse

HAMMOND La.- A crash, in the early hours of the morning on Sunday, claimed the life of Javonte Lamone Johnson, 21.

Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L responded to a fatal crash on LA 1040 (Old Baton Rouge Highway) near Baker Lane in Tangipahoa Parish.

Upon investigation Troopers determined that the crash occurred when Johnson struck a dark colored horse that was standing in the eastbound lane. Johnson was driving a 2011 Ford Fiesta and swerved slightly to the left striking the horse, after he applied the brakes.

The crash caused heavy damage to the windshield and roof of Johnson's vehicle. After Johnson struck the horse, the vehicle continued beneath the horse, ran off the left side of the roadway, and overturned.

Johnson was unrestrained at the time of the crash and ejected, sustaining fatal injuries.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Impairment is unknown at this time.

Blood samples were collected and will be sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

Ownership of the horse is part of the ongoing investigation.

