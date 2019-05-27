11-year-old arrested after 9-year-old brother is killed in shooting (Photo: WAFB ) [ + - ] Video

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An 11-year-old boy was arrested following a shooting that killed his 9-year-old bother, according to a Sunday news release from the Baton Rouge Police Department.

The boy was arrested in connection with a May 25 shooting in the 3700 block of Lanier Drive. The shooting happened at around 6:30pm Saturday.

Police said the 9-year-old was shot inside the home and died at the scene. His brother, the 11-year-old, was charged with negligent homicide.

Investigators believed the brothers were playing with a gun at the home on Lanier Drive. The weapon was somehow fired, killing one of the boys.

Police believe the shooting may be accidental. Investigators say at this time there is no indication that the parents will be charged in connection with the shooting.

The investigation remains ongoing.

