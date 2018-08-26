Top Stories

"Snapchat dysmorphia": Selfies, photo filters driving people to plastic surgery, doctors say

Posted: Aug 26, 2018 08:56 AM CDT

Updated: Aug 26, 2018 09:01 AM CDT

(CBS NEWS) - Seems like everyone from your sister to your grandmother is trying to up their selfie game.  A lot of times, that means getting a little help from a filter.

Instagram, to snap chat, even apps made to just "beautify you," there are no shortage of photo shop features at your finger tips.

According to a doctors, constantly changing your photos to show a slightly better version of yourself, can have a psychological impact.

It's being called  "Snap Chat Dysmorphia," and some say it can lead to Body Dysmorphic Disorder

Which is an an "excessive preoccupation with a perceived flaw in our appearance."

A recent article in the Jama Facial Plastic surgery journal says more and more patients are bringing altered photos into their offices .  They are looking for permanent, surgical options to improve their selfies. 

Of course, people with a true case of Body Dysmorphia, will likely never be satisfied with their outward appearance. . 

Seeking out psychological help is a better option than going under the knife for those patients..

