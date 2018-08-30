'Baby on Board' program allows moms to breastfeed at Pasco workplace Copyright by KLFY - All rights reserved Copyright by KLFY - All rights reserved Photo: WKRN [ + - ]

PASCO COUNTY, Fla.

Moms at the Pasco County Health Department have a pretty neat option for their newborns. If they choose to breastfeed, the moms are allowed to have their baby at work with them all day, for six months.

The Baby on Board program allows mothers to keep their baby with them at work while they breastfeed.

Moms who have chosen to take part in the program say it's a great option to have.

"I don't have to pump because I'm not away from him," says employee Janet Ortiz. "I just put him on and am able to meet his needs on demand."

It's also a lot of work.

"The biggest challenge would be going from worker to mom and not really getting to shut your brain off. You have to be on the whole time," says Ortiz.

The idea stemmed from staff who took the idea to health officer Mike Napier.

"We had one mom that was expecting and then we had three or four more in the queue and they really wanted to come back sooner," says Napier.

With 200 employees working at the health department, a survey was taken to gather different thoughts on the program and to make sure the workplace didn't become a daycare.

"It's important to realize this is program is a privilege and not a right. Everyone has worked to make this program successful," says Napier.

There are major rules in place. Mothers have to agree to exclusively breastfeed while their baby is in the office. They meet with supervisors each week to ensure moms are meeting their job standards.

The program started in January and has exceeded expectations.

"To be able to work and provide for my family and take care of him has been amazing," says Ortiz.

Mike Napier's hope is that Baby on Board catches on with other employers. He's put together a workbook on the details of it. Contact the Pasco County Health Department for more information.

