Skip to content
KLFY
Lafayette
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Your Local Election HQ
Eye on Scams
Dial Dalfred
Moving Acadiana Forward
Medical Breakthroughs
Acadiana Transportation
Live Stream
Local
Louisiana
National
Weather
Live Doppler Radar
Tracking the Tropics
Sports
Cajun Nation
Geaux Nation
Geaux Black and Gold
Athlete of the Week
Local Sports
Nominate An Athlete Of The Week
1st and 10
Community & Contests
Community Calendar
Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
Apply to be a Guest
Acadiana Eats
Best Of 90 Plus
Hunt, Hook and Cook
Legal Authority
Lawn & Garden
Umbrella-a-Day Giveaway
Backyard BBQ Contest
Cypress Bayou Casino’s Win the Weekend
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Privacy Policy
EEO Report
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts
top stories
Lafayette Police in standoff with person barricaded in apartment
Suspended Lafayette City Marshal out on bond; defense attorney reacts
New Louisiana car seat law for kids takes effect Aug. 1
Lawmakers working to combat threats to religious groups
SCOTUS to review Trump decision to end DACA
Weather
Storms Move Out Overnight, But I Still Expect Rain This Weekend.
Storms Move Out Tonight, But Expect Weekend Rain Chances
More top stories Headlines
DeVos revokes Obama-era rule policing for-profit colleges
Alabama woman charged in fetal death, her shooter goes free
National Headlines
Judge bars Trump from using $2.5B to build border wall
Congressman: Block evidence of trysts in corruption case
Congressman: Block evidence of trysts in corruption case
Flint hears from prosecutors who dropped water charges
Lawmakers working to combat threats to religious groups
Fatal lion attack nets 3 ‘serious’ violations for center
Congressman: Block evidence of trysts in corruption case
Rapinoe scores twice to lead US past France 2-1 in World Cup
Trump says he could meet North Korea’s Kim at DMZ
DeVos revokes Obama-era rule policing for-profit colleges
More National
Facebook Widget
KLFY News 10