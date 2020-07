This year Zontré Scott from the Abbeville Boys and Girls Club became the Acadiana Youth the Year.

He went on to compete in the Louisiana Youth of the Year competition with candidates from around the state and he won. Scott has been a member of the Boys and Girls Club since he was nine years old. He loves playing basketball and plans on attending the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

From all of us here at KLFY good luck as you advance in the Youth of the Year competition.