YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Youngsville’s winter celebration, Youngsville On Ice, has been rained out.

The family-friendly outdoor park is closed on Thursday due to rain, according to a post on the event’s Facebook page.

“Youngsville On Ice will be not opening today (Thursday), as we have heavy storms, so we can focus on the safety of our guests, community vendors and our staff,” the post read. “We will be back open tomorrow. Santa and Grinch will also be here tomorrow.”

