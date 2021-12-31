Year in review, most-read stories on KLFY.com PART 1

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — As we put 2021 in the history books and prepare for a new year, we’ve looked back at the stories you read most on KLFY.Com. This is just half of the top ten stories. You can find the rest here.

2021 Year in Review: Acadiana law enforcement agencies face accusations, lawsuits

Two autopsies for Quawan Bobby Charles were released in early 2021 revealing the 15-year-old who went missing months earlier and was found dead near a sugar cane field likely drowned. His mother sued Baldwin Police and the St Mary Parish Sheriff’s office since it took four days for any law enforcement to ping the boy’s phone and find his body. Charles’ family also sued the woman arrested for failure to report a missing juvenile who allegedly picked up Charles from his parents’ home without permission.

Omicron variant starts beginning of the fifth COVID surge, Governor Edwards says

All through 2021, the fight continued against coronavirus. January’s fourth surge brought a record number of cases to the state, a record which was broken by the summer surge. Vaccines eligibility expanded to the general public, and later teens and children above the age of five. Governor John Bel Edwards incentivized the vaccine with four cash giveaways and nine scholarship giveaways of $100,000. One lucky vaccinated Louisiana citizen won the grand prize of $1,000,000.

The statewide mask mandate was lifted in October and monoclonal antibody infusion gave hope for putting the virus in the past. However, new variants, delta and omicron, also sparked surges in cases and hospitalizations.

‘These three words’ Family member of Kori Gauthier thanks community after 19 yo’s body identified

Despite social distancing, tragedies brought neighbors together. In April, boats scoured the Mississippi River for a week looking for LSU student and Opelousas native, Kori Gauthier, after her car was found abandoned at the top of the river bridge in baton rouge. At her vigil, her father thanked everyone who gave them closure.

Kori Gauthier’s father, Levar Gauthier said, “It means the world to us. It lets me know that my daughter’s life means something.”

WATCH: Houma littered with damage after Ida

Hurricane season scarred Southeast Louisiana. Category 4 Hurricane Ida caused tens of billions in damage, left thousands homeless, and killed over 100 people. Some schools in southern Terrebonne and Jefferson Parishes are still too damaged to reopen, and people who have lived in coastal communities for generations are asking if they can continue to live so close to danger.

‘Bring your house, and share your spouse’: New swingers’ trailer park opening in Mamou

And back in Acadiana, a Mamou business venture is raising eyebrows. “Bring your house. Share your spouse.” that’s the motto of Tee Boi’s Swinger Trailer Park. Its sign before opening also asked for a picture of your spouse for approval.

Owner David Aucoin called that a joke and had this to say to the haters, “Suck to be them. There’s no reason to get mad at anybody for their preference. They’re not out here hurting nobody.”

