LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Lafayette Parish School System says that Woodvale Elementary School will be closing today after a fire broke early this morning in the cafetorium.
According to Alton Trahan with the Lafayette Fire Department, the blaze was first reported around 6 a.m. by a neighbor.
The fire was on the stage area of the cafetorium, which sustained heavy fire damage.
Allison Dickerson with LPSS tells News 10 that students who rode the bus to school today will be rerouted to L.J. Alleman Middle School and will need to be picked up in the cafeteria located in the back parking lot.
Parents will need to have a pictured I.D. for staff to complete the checkout process.
Further updates regarding the return to Woodvale Elementary will be provided over the weekend.
Trahan says the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Woodvale Elementary to close today following early morning fire
