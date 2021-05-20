Wonderland Performing Arts Presents the Musicals: “Shrek” and “Miss Nelson is Missing”

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Wonderland Performing Arts program has two upcoming shows this weekend, “Shrek” and “Miss Nelson is Missing.”

Two performances will be held on Saturday, May 21st at 5pm and 6:30pm, May 22nd at 12:30pm and 2pm and May 2nd at 5pm and 6:30pm.

The double feature has an intermission in between with some entertainment for the kids and refreshments for the entire family.

For tickets you can visit, Wonderlandperformingarts.com and scan a QR code to download the tickets.

The shows will be hosted at 2807 Johnston street, right next to Osaka.