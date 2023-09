BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) — Police are looking for a woman in connection with an incident involving child cruelty, authorities said.

Brooke Marie Meyer, of Lafayette is wanted by Breaux Bridge police for one count of Cruelty to the Infirm (Felony) in reference to an incident that took place on Sept. 7.

Brooke Marie Meyer

If you possess any information about Meyer’s current location, please contact the Breaux Bridge Police Department at 337-332-2186.