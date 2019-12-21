Woman speaks out about abuse from St. Martinville city employee

Live Now
ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) — A St. Martinville woman says she has been abused by a city employee for over seven years.

“This is every form of abuse, down to physical, mental, financial, and sexual,” the woman, who is choosing to remain anonymous for her safety, said.

“It makes me feel like as long as you have an occupation with the city of St. Martinville, you can get away with a lot,” the woman added.

In September 2019, the man was arrested for sexual battery. He was booked into the St. Martin Parish jail on a $30,000 bond.

The woman says he was released from jail within 24 hours and went back to work for the city the next day.

Since that incident, she said the abuse hasn’t stopped and that it’s only gotten worse.

“I advised them in court that no matter where I go or where I live, he is stalking me, whether it be in his personal vehicle or in his city vehicle. My answer back for that is, ‘it’s a public road, and he can ride down a public road due to his occupation,'” the woman told News 10.

She says she feels helpless in her fight to get away from her abuser.

“I tell myself to remain calm, keep pushing forward, and no matter what, any time he does anything, to report it. Always report it, even is they decide to dismiss it. At least it will be in a report,” she said.

