Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Remarkable Women banner

Woman living in Dog House for 200 days

Top Stories

by: Jesse Pierre

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Unconditional Love Pet Rescue

GREEN FOREST, Ark. (KFTA) — A woman is living in an actual dog house in Green Forest for 200 days to raise awareness about an animal rescue. Well, it’s a little bigger than the traditional dog house.

Her name is Diane Ferguson and her goal is raise $200,000 for the Unconditional Love Pet Rescue.

The rescue first opened its doors in 2010 and rescued nearly 5000 dogs. The money raised will be used to build a bigger facility which incorporates the latest technologies..

Ferguson won’t be confined to the dog house. She will go to work but will sleep and spend the majority of her time there. If she raises the $200,000 before the 200 days are up she will get out early. Day 1 started on Dec 19.

Diane will be live streaming her experience here: http://bit.ly/35VWMV2

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

65°F Overcast Feels like 65°
Wind
3 mph WSW
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
52°F Cloudy. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
Wind
5 mph ENE
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
52°F Cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

65°F Overcast Feels like 65°
Wind
5 mph ESE
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
52°F Cloudy. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

66°F Overcast Feels like 66°
Wind
7 mph SW
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
52°F Cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

66°F Overcast Feels like 66°
Wind
7 mph W
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
58°F Partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph WSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories