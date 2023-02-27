CALCASIEU PARISH, La. (KLFY) – State Fire Marshal (SFM) deputies are investigating a house fire in DeQuincy that killed one and injured another.

SMF said that around 6 a.m. on Feb. 22, the Ward Six Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 1100 block of Rigmaiden Cemetery Road in DeQuincy.

When firefighters arrived, they found a male resident outside the home attempting to rescue a woman inside.

SFM said that the 76-year-old woman’s body was later located in the bedroom.

Three dogs and a cat also died in the fire, according to SFM.

The male resident, who was burned during the rescue attempt, was treated at a local hospital and later released.

Through an investigation, it was determined that the fire began in the living room. SFM said that the cause of the fire remains undetermined with the inability to rule out a home heating-related contributing factor.

Deputies did confirm that there were no working smoke alarms in the home, SFM said.