(KLFY) – With Thanksgiving just around the corner, several places in the Acadiana area will offer free holiday meals. Here is a list of where you can find free Thanksgiving dinners.

Note: The following list is ongoing. Any food banks, shelters or other organizations offering free Thanksgiving meals can email news@klfy.com to be included.

5th Annual Opelousas Feeds the City

What: Life Church Opelousas will host its 5th annual Opelousas Feeds the City with a Thanksgiving meal and music.

When: Nov. 21, from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: 1141 E. Prudhomme St. in Opelousas

Information: Historic Opelousas

Community Thanksgiving Dinner

What: Thanksgiving dinners for pick-up offering turkey, pork roast, spaghetti, green beans and more.

When: Nov. 24, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Pickup locations:

  • West End Park, located at 1200 Field St. in New Iberia
  • Little Zorah Church in Oliver
  • Word of Hope, located at 705 W Admiral Doyle Drive in New Iberia
  • Duperier Ave. and Henry Street in New Iberia
  • The Gazebo at Bouligny Plaza, located at 128 W Main St. in New Iberia
  • Corner of Hopkins Street and Robertson Street in New Iberia
  • Bank Street Park
  • Corner of Ann Street and Edna Street
  • Jeanerette Chamber of Commerce, located at 1407 Main St. in Jeanerette

Information: City of New Iberia

2nd Annual Thanksgiving meal pickup

What: The Good Fight Foundation and Prejeans Restaurant will hand out 500 meals including ham, yams, green beans and bread rolls.

When: Nov. 23, from 8-10 a.m.

Where: Prejeans Restaurant, located at 3480 NE Evangeline Thruway in Lafayette

Information: The Good Fight Foundation

3rd Annual Thanksgiving Give Back to the Community

What: The Furry Friend’s Project hosts free Thanksgiving lunch with turkey, rice dressing, mac & cheese and yams.

When: Nov. 24, beginning at 10 a.m.

Where: Henderson Hwy One Stop, 1504 Henderson Highway in Breaux Bridge

Information: Community of St. Martin

Bailey’s Seafood & Grill Annual Thanksgiving Lunch

What: Bailey’s will host its 30th annual Thanksgiving Lunch for the community.

When: Nov. 24, from 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: Bailey’s, located at 5520 Johnston St. in Lafayette

Information: Bailey’s Seafood & Grill

6th Annual Happy Thanksgiving free food and drinks

What: Angels Preparing Nations hosts Happy Thanksgiving with food, games, drinks and clothes.

When: Nov. 24, beginning at 11 a.m.

Where: 2724 NE Evangeline Thruway in Lafayette

Information: Angels Preparing Nations