(KLFY) – With Thanksgiving just around the corner, several places in the Acadiana area will offer free holiday meals. Here is a list of where you can find free Thanksgiving dinners.

Note: The following list is ongoing. Any food banks, shelters or other organizations offering free Thanksgiving meals can email news@klfy.com to be included.

5th Annual Opelousas Feeds the City

What: Life Church Opelousas will host its 5th annual Opelousas Feeds the City with a Thanksgiving meal and music.

When: Nov. 21, from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: 1141 E. Prudhomme St. in Opelousas

Information: Historic Opelousas

Community Thanksgiving Dinner

What: Thanksgiving dinners for pick-up offering turkey, pork roast, spaghetti, green beans and more.

When: Nov. 24, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Pickup locations:

West End Park, located at 1200 Field St. in New Iberia

Little Zorah Church in Oliver

Word of Hope, located at 705 W Admiral Doyle Drive in New Iberia

Duperier Ave. and Henry Street in New Iberia

The Gazebo at Bouligny Plaza, located at 128 W Main St. in New Iberia

Corner of Hopkins Street and Robertson Street in New Iberia

Bank Street Park

Corner of Ann Street and Edna Street

Jeanerette Chamber of Commerce, located at 1407 Main St. in Jeanerette

Information: City of New Iberia

2nd Annual Thanksgiving meal pickup

What: The Good Fight Foundation and Prejeans Restaurant will hand out 500 meals including ham, yams, green beans and bread rolls.

When: Nov. 23, from 8-10 a.m.

Where: Prejeans Restaurant, located at 3480 NE Evangeline Thruway in Lafayette

Information: The Good Fight Foundation

3rd Annual Thanksgiving Give Back to the Community

What: The Furry Friend’s Project hosts free Thanksgiving lunch with turkey, rice dressing, mac & cheese and yams.

When: Nov. 24, beginning at 10 a.m.

Where: Henderson Hwy One Stop, 1504 Henderson Highway in Breaux Bridge

Information: Community of St. Martin

Bailey’s Seafood & Grill Annual Thanksgiving Lunch

What: Bailey’s will host its 30th annual Thanksgiving Lunch for the community.

When: Nov. 24, from 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: Bailey’s, located at 5520 Johnston St. in Lafayette

Information: Bailey’s Seafood & Grill

6th Annual Happy Thanksgiving free food and drinks

What: Angels Preparing Nations hosts Happy Thanksgiving with food, games, drinks and clothes.

When: Nov. 24, beginning at 11 a.m.

Where: 2724 NE Evangeline Thruway in Lafayette

Information: Angels Preparing Nations