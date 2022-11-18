(KLFY) – With Thanksgiving just around the corner, several places in the Acadiana area will offer free holiday meals. Here is a list of where you can find free Thanksgiving dinners.
Note: The following list is ongoing. Any food banks, shelters or other organizations offering free Thanksgiving meals can email news@klfy.com to be included.
5th Annual Opelousas Feeds the City
What: Life Church Opelousas will host its 5th annual Opelousas Feeds the City with a Thanksgiving meal and music.
When: Nov. 21, from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Where: 1141 E. Prudhomme St. in Opelousas
Information: Historic Opelousas
Community Thanksgiving Dinner
What: Thanksgiving dinners for pick-up offering turkey, pork roast, spaghetti, green beans and more.
When: Nov. 24, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Pickup locations:
- West End Park, located at 1200 Field St. in New Iberia
- Little Zorah Church in Oliver
- Word of Hope, located at 705 W Admiral Doyle Drive in New Iberia
- Duperier Ave. and Henry Street in New Iberia
- The Gazebo at Bouligny Plaza, located at 128 W Main St. in New Iberia
- Corner of Hopkins Street and Robertson Street in New Iberia
- Bank Street Park
- Corner of Ann Street and Edna Street
- Jeanerette Chamber of Commerce, located at 1407 Main St. in Jeanerette
Information: City of New Iberia
2nd Annual Thanksgiving meal pickup
What: The Good Fight Foundation and Prejeans Restaurant will hand out 500 meals including ham, yams, green beans and bread rolls.
When: Nov. 23, from 8-10 a.m.
Where: Prejeans Restaurant, located at 3480 NE Evangeline Thruway in Lafayette
Information: The Good Fight Foundation
3rd Annual Thanksgiving Give Back to the Community
What: The Furry Friend’s Project hosts free Thanksgiving lunch with turkey, rice dressing, mac & cheese and yams.
When: Nov. 24, beginning at 10 a.m.
Where: Henderson Hwy One Stop, 1504 Henderson Highway in Breaux Bridge
Information: Community of St. Martin
Bailey’s Seafood & Grill Annual Thanksgiving Lunch
What: Bailey’s will host its 30th annual Thanksgiving Lunch for the community.
When: Nov. 24, from 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
Where: Bailey’s, located at 5520 Johnston St. in Lafayette
Information: Bailey’s Seafood & Grill
6th Annual Happy Thanksgiving free food and drinks
What: Angels Preparing Nations hosts Happy Thanksgiving with food, games, drinks and clothes.
When: Nov. 24, beginning at 11 a.m.
Where: 2724 NE Evangeline Thruway in Lafayette
Information: Angels Preparing Nations