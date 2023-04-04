BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A parade and gathering honoring the LSU Tigers women’s basketball team are set for Wednesday, April 5.

The Championship Celebration started with a parade at 6:30 p.m. followed by a celebration in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center at 7 p.m.

Fans lined up along the parade route early. It started at the School of Music, down Dalrymple Drive, took a left on at Field House Drive, then continued to North Stadium Drive and Victory Hill.

The Tigers took down Iowa and Caitlin Clark, 102-85 on Sunday afternoon. Almost 10 million viewers watched the NCAA championship.

“We are indeed ‘Red Stick Rising,'” said Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome.

Coach Kim Mulkey was awarded a key to the city.

“I’m thrilled to be here today celebrating our national champions,” said LSU Board of Supervisors member, Valencia Jones.