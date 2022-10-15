WESTLAKE, La. (KLFY) – The city of Westlake is under a shelter-in-place after a fire at Sasol’s Lake Charles complex.

According to the Westlake Police Department (WPD), the roads in the area are shut down and authorities urge everyone to stay away from Houston River Rd. and Myrtle Springs Rd.

Courtesy of Westlake Police Department

Sosal released the following statement:

“Early this afternoon, Sasol had a fire at its Lake Charles Chemical Complex Ziegler alcohol unit. Our on-site emergency response team responded swiftly, and the fire is contained. Our primary concern is the safety of our employees and the community. All Sasol employees are accounted for with no reported injuries associated with the fire. There were no off-site impacts and no call to action for the nearby community. Sasol notified all appropriate local officials and regulators accordingly. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the incident. The Ziegler alcohol facility manufactures specialty alcohols used in consumer care products as well as other applications.”

Updates will follow, as information is released.