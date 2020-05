AABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) Dozens of people gathered Saturday to remember the man killed in a shooting last week in Abbeville.

29-year-old James Darby was found shot to death inside a vehicle on Dutel Street on Sunday May 3.

Community members gathered near the site of the murder for a candlelight vigil and to release balloons in his honor.

So far, no suspects have been arrested in connection with the shooting.