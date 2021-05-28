WATCH: Video of Strip Search incident at the center of BRPD investigation

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is holding a news conference at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, May 28.

The subject of the news conference is the “most recent “Stop and Search” BRPD investigation.”

The video at the center of the investigation is attached to this story.

The 3 minute-video was provided by the attorney who is representing the family of Clarence Green and his younger brother in this case.

“The family is hoping the officers are held accountable,” according to Green’s attorney.

The news conference is taking place at BRPD HQ and will be streamed at brproud.com.