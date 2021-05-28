WATCH: Video of Strip Search incident at the center of BRPD investigation

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is holding a news conference at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, May 28.

The subject of the news conference is the “most recent “Stop and Search” BRPD investigation.”

The video at the center of the investigation is attached to this story.

The 3 minute-video was provided by the attorney who is representing the family of Clarence Green and his younger brother in this case.

“The family is hoping the officers are held accountable,” according to Green’s attorney.

The news conference is taking place at BRPD HQ and will be streamed at brproud.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar