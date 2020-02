NEW ORLEANS (WWL-TV) — Some of the New Orleans city building inspectors who signed off at key points of the construction of the Hard Rock Hotel before it pancaked and collapsed on Oct. 12, killing three laborers, do not appear to have been properly certified for the work, records show.

One inspector, Bryan Cowart, appears to be certified only for residential inspections to this day. Inspector Julie Tweeter, whose whereabouts during inspections she claimed to have completed at the Hard Rock on several days last year are now under investigation, did not receive her commercial building inspector’s license until July 2018. By then, she’d signed off on at least four early inspections at the Hard Rock site, city records show.